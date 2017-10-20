Shifting the paradigm: Synthetic liquid fuels offer vehicle for monetizing wind and solar energy

Introduction



The amount of solar energy falling to the Earth far exceeds current human consumption. Assuming 300 W/m2 irradiation for 12 hours a day, which is average for the Southwest United States, about 100 quadrillions BTU (~1020 J) – the amount of energy consumed annually in the U.S. - can be collected from an approximately 100 x 100 mile square. The problem with utilizing renewable energy, however, is its highly dispersed nature. Solar and wind energy is distributed over large areas at a relatively low density. With the above irradiation assumptions, collecting 30 kW power to move a small car would require an area of 10x10 meters. Unlike oil and gas where only a small wellhead installation on the surface enables extraction of large amounts of energy, wind and solar necessarily have to be collected over large swaths of land. To be economically viable this should be low utilization land such as deserts or mountains, generally far removed from populated areas where the energy is ultimately consumed. The clean energy challenge, therefore, is not in finding energy - wind and solar alone far exceed human needs - the challenge is in converting the energy into a form suitable for consumption, accumulating it and delivering it to the consumer on demand and at competitive cost.



Present day energy carriers



Figure 1 shows the energy flow diagram for the United States. Currently, solar and wind energy are utilized almost exclusively as electricity, and other than via electrified transportation do not make inroads into the transportation fuel market. Yet electricity accounts for only about 18% of energy delivered to consumers (12.71 out of total of 72.86 quads consumed by all sectors combined). While large investments directed in increasing the use of electricity in the industrial and transportation sectors have been made, complete replacement of natural gas and petroleum carriers by electricity (even if technologically feasible) would require nearly 5-fold increase in the electrical grid capacity, an extremely large and costly undertaking.

Figure 1. 2015 U.S. energy flowchart.

Figures 2 and 3 show distribution of solar and wind resources in the United States. Renewable resources are concentrated in the Southwest and Great Planes regions, but population is highest on the coasts and there energy is ultimately consumed. Figure 4 maps locations of electric generating facilities throughout the U.S. It shows that today electricity is generated in close proximity to consumers to avoid long distance transmission of electricity on a large scale. Coal and natural gas, for the most part, are used to bring energy to the population centers where it is converted to electricity.

Figure 2. U.S. Potovoltaic Solar Resource Map.

Figure 3. U.S. Wind Resource Map.





Figure 4. Operable Utility-scale generating units as of Sept. 2015.

Transmission of energy through electric wires is much more expensive than transportation of fossil fuels. The direct cost of building a two circuit 500 kV 3-phase AC transmission line with peak capacity of 3000 MW through a rural area is estimated at about $5 million per mile. For transmission distance of about 1000 miles the cost of transmission is estimated at about $76/MWh. Furthermore average transmission losses in power lines are about 6% and at peak power (peak current loads) can increase to as high as 20%. For oil transportation in railroad cars the average cost is about $10-15 per barrel for distance of about 1000 miles. This translates to about $6.3-9.4/MWh. Oil transportation through pipelines is even less expensive. While the cost of both electricity and oil transportation may vary widely depending on local conditions, on average energy transportation over long distances in the form of liquid fuel is about an order of magnitude less expensive than in the form of electric current.

To compete with established fuels renewable energy carriers must have comparable energy density and cost. A comparison of several common liquid and gaseous chemicals that are used or often considered as energy carrier options is shown in Table 1. The energy density was calculated by normalizing the lower heating value (LHV) of a chemical to the volumetric density under specified conditions (propane and ammonia are shown as liquids under saturation pressure, which is less than 20 bar for temperatures <50oC). The price range was estimated by normalizing wholesale commodity market prices to the LHV of the fuel. For hydrogen the commodity market is not as established as for other chemicals, so the US Department of Energy (DOE) target for hydrogen fuel at $4/kg (~10/MSCF) was used for the lower range and $20/MSCF (~$8/kg), which is the approximate contract price for cryogenic H2 delivery was used for the higher range.

Not surprisingly, diesel and gasoline have the highest power density. This was one of the important factors that helped internal combustion powered cars win domination over alternative technologies in the early 20th century. Natural gas is by far the least expensive fuel option, but it has much lower energy density even at high pressure. Low price makes natural gas very attractive for electricity generation and industrial use, where it can be delivered through established pipelines, but low power density hampers its broad scale use as vehicular fuel.

Table 1. Common fuels and chemicals power density and price range.

Fuel Conditions Energy density kWh/liter Market price range Units Normalized price range $/MWh Diesel ambient 9.9 1.5 - 3 $/gal 40 – 80 Gasoline ambient 9.7 1.5 - 3 $/gal 40 – 80 Ethanol ambient 5.9 1.5 - 3 $/gal 70 – 140 Methanol ambient 4.4 1 - 2 $/gal 60 – 120 Propane / LPG ~ 20 bar 6.6 1 - 2 $/gal 40 – 80 Ammonia ~ 20 bar 3.5 300 - 600 $/MT 60 – 120 Natural gas 250 bar gas 2.7 3 - 6 $/MSCF 10 – 20 H2 (gas) 700 bar gas 1.3 4 - 8 $/kg 120 -240 H2 (cryogenic) -253 oC 2.4 10 - 20 $/MSCF 125 – 250

Ethanol and methanol can be made from renewable energy sources and are liquid under a normal range of ambient conditions. Their energy density is respectively about two thirds and half of that of petroleum fuels. Ethanol is produced in large quantities in bio-refineries from grains, and more recently also produced from cellulosic biomass, and is used as additive to gasoline in E10, E15 and E85 fuels.



Over the last decades hydrogen has attracted much attention as a possible clean energy carrier, particularly in the transportation sector. Hydrogen fuel would likely be produced locally from natural gas, grid electricity or from renewable fuels in a same way as electricity is generated in close proximity to the consumers, as low energy density of hydrogen even at very high pressure makes it an unlikely choice for a large-scale energy carrier over long distances.



Renewable liquid fuel option

While the physical properties of hydrogen gas make it a poor choice of energy carrier, chemical properties of hydrogen make it a unique energy intermediate. Electrical or solar energy can be directly and efficiently converted into chemical energy by splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen, storing about 40 kWh of energy per kilogram of separated hydrogen. Water electrolysis is a well-established technology with commercial multi-MW scale units producing hydrogen at a rate of tons per day. A range of other technologies for advanced water splitting directly by sunlight are being investigated. With more efficient and lower cost electrolysis technologies, electrolyzer units may be directly coupled with remote wind turbines and solar panels to produce hydrogen from these renewable energy sources. The high chemical activity of hydrogen allows it to easily react with other substances to create liquid fuels. In fact, the vast majority of hydrogen produced today is utilized in oil refineries, ammonia production and methanol synthesis. The same chemical reactions can be used to convert hydrogen produced from renewable energy into liquid energy carriers that can be easily stored, transported and distributed to energy consumers.



Ammonia, which is liquid under pressures above ~20 bar, can be produced by combining hydrogen with nitrogen in a Haber–Bosch process, which has been in the core of fertilizers and chemicals production for more than a century. The nitrogen required for the process is separated from air, a well-established energy intensive industrial process. The high strength of the N-N bond requires high temperatures to activate the reaction, which in turn requires the process to operate at high pressure to overcome thermodynamic constrains. Haber-Bosch reactors generally operate at temperatures about 450-500oC and pressures up to 300 bar. One disadvantage of ammonia as an energy carrier, outside the need for elevated pressure to keep it in liquid form, is that its use as fuel would require building essentially new infrastructure. Still, distributed production of ammonia utilizing renewable hydrogen to replace ammonia produced from natural gas in fertilizer production, particularly for local agricultural use, may be very attractive.

Fischer-Tropsch (F-T) synthesis is another industrial process utilizing hydrogen to produce liquid hydrocarbon fuels directly compatible with the existing gasoline and diesel infrastructure. Currently F-T plants utilize natural gas which is reformed into a mixture of CO and H 2 (syngas) and then to synthetic hydrocarbons, hence this technology is often referred to as Gas-to-Liquid (GTL). Several large GTL projects with tens of thousands of barrels per day capacity have been deployed around the world. F-T reactors generally operate at lower temperature and pressure than that required in ammonia synthesis at T~230-240oC and P~25-40 bar. In order to utilize renewable hydrogen instead of NG in F-T synthesis, the CO required for the process can be produced from captured CO 2 (discussed below) in a Reverse Water-Gas-Shift reaction, which is also a well-developed industrial process.

Methanol can be produced by directly reacting hydrogen and CO 2 . Methanol production is also an established industrial process with several large scale plants producing methanol from natural gas or coal at million tons per year capacity. Methanol synthesis reactors operate at P~40-100 bar and T~220-280oC. Methanol is also commercially produced by variety of small plants having capacity as low as several tons per day. These smaller plants can be adopted to utilize renewable hydrogen produced by 10-20 MW electrolyzers, and be directly integrated with wind or solar farms.

Methanol is liquid under ambient conditions and can be blended with gasoline in the same way as ethanol. With minor engine modifications methanol and its derivatives can be used directly as internal combustion fuel. It also can be converted into gasoline or other common fuel grades through the MTG process demonstrated by ExxonMobil. Alternatively, it can be easily converted back to hydrogen at the point of use. Methanol is the simplest alcohol molecule and is bio-degradable by bacteria naturally present in soil and ground water. This is an attractive property for a fuel as any spills would be naturally disappearing within about two weeks.



Converting renewable hydrogen into liquid hydrocarbons through Fischer-Tropsch or methanol synthesis requires adding CO 2 to the process. This CO 2 can be captured from stacks of power plants and industrial furnaces. Several large carbon capture projects with capacity up to 1 million tons CO2 per year have been put in operation in the USA in recent years. In these projects CO2 is separated to high purity, compressed to supercritical fluid pressure of about 100 bar, transported over hundreds of miles by pipelines, and injected deep underground for enhanced oil recovery (EOR) in oil fields or for permanent storage in geological formations.

Technologies for transporting CO 2 are also well developed. A network of CO 2 pipelines exists to move CO2 from capture sites to oil fields where it is used for EOR. On a smaller scale CO 2 is transported by tanker trailers as refrigerated liquid at about -30oC and 5-10 bar pressure (CO 2 converts to solid “dry ice” if cooled at ambient pressure). Eventually the demand for CO 2 for renewable fuel production would likely lead to development of Direct Air Capture (DAC) technologies collecting CO 2 from ambient air, which will eliminate the need for CO 2 transportation. DAC systems would be co-located and integrated with the rest of the renewable fuel system. It is often argued that DAC would not be feasible because very low concentration of CO 2 in the ambient air would require excessive energy for separation.

Assuming ambient temperature of 300K and CO 2 concentration at 400 ppm results in the minimum work requirement of 19.5 kJ/mole_CO 2 . When CO 2 is utilized in synthesis of liquid fuel this separation energy should be compared with the energy required for the production of hydrogen. Thermodynamic energy for splitting water is 285.6 kJ/mole_H 2 and three moles of H 2 are needed per mole of CO 2 , so that production of hydrogen requires about 40 times more energy than separation of CO2 from air. Developing DAC processes therefore, has engineering rather than thermodynamic restrictions, which can be successfully overcome if there is sufficient market drive.

Recent review of DAC suggests that cost of these technologies is currently too high and would need to be significantly reduced before practical applications are possible. Still several companies are developing DAC technologies in an effort to bring the cost down. Integrating DAC with liquid fuel synthesis would allow positioning the renewable fuel systems in remote locations where land is inexpensive and steady and consistent wind or solar power is available, irrespective to proximity of CO 2 sources.





Cost estimate for Wind-to-Fuel production



An estimate for the cost of methanol production from renewable hydrogen and captured CO 2 based on the results of independent studies on the cost of renewable electricity, water electrolysis, CO 2 capture and methanol production from natural gas is shown in Table 2.





Table 2. Cost estimates for methanol production from H2 and CO2.